This is What Most Of Dubai’s Ultra-Rich Young Men Are Interested in

A new report by data firm Altrata has found that Dubai is home to 830 ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) individuals. 91% are men, with 66.7% being primary residents and 33.3% being secondary homeowners.

When it comes to the source of wealth, 60.9% are self-made men, 36.2% have a combination of inherited and self-made wealth, and only 2.9% depend solely on inheritance. In addition, 1.4% own a private jet, while 0.7% own a yacht.

The top three countries of origin for Dubai’s wealthy individuals are the United Kingdom (UK), France, and Switzerland. Banking and finance are their most profitable industries, followed by industrial corporations, business and consumer services, construction and engineering, and manufacturing.

Technology is the third most popular hobby among Dubai’s ultra-wealthy residents, behind sports and public speaking. Travel and philanthropy are two of the other interests. The oil sector played an integral role in the growth and wealth creation in the UAE.

Other Cities With Super-Rich Residents

The report also revealed that New York is the world’s most popular place for the super-rich with over 21,714 UHNW individuals owning either a primary or secondary residence in the city.

London followed in second place with close to 16,000 UHNW individuals, and Hong Kong was third with 15,175. Meanwhile, Monaco has the highest level of UHNW density with one UHNW person per 39 residents.