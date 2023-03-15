FBR Announces Tariff Concessions on Imported Items from Uzbekistan

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has announced tariff concessions on the import of a wide range of products including electrical apparatus including air conditioners from Uzbekistan in line with the Pakistan-Uzbekistan Preferential Trade Agreement.

The exemption of customs duty, additional customs duty, and regulatory duty will be applicable on the import of items from the said country.

According to a notification issued by the FBR on Wednesday, duty exemption would be applicable on the import of LCD, LED and OLED, beans of the species, white chocolate, air conditioners self-contained or split type comprising of the inner and outer unit whether or not imported separately (CKD/SKD condition), electrical transformers having a power handling capacity exceeding 10,000 KVA, boards, panels, consoles, desks, cabinets, and other bases for a voltage exceeding 1,000V.

As per the notification, the imports into Pakistan from Uzbekistan are made in conformity with the Pakistan-Uzbekistan Preferential Trade Agreement Rules of Origin, 2023 as notified by the Ministry of Commerce vide its Notification No. SRO 289(I) 2023 under the aforesaid Agreement between Pakistan and Uzbekistan, read with Import Policy Order as notified by the Ministry of Commerce from time to time.

Now, therefore, in the exercise of the powers conferred by sections 18C & 19 of the Customs Act, 1969, the federal government with effect from March 13, 2023, has exempted the import into Pakistan from Uzbekistan of goods to the extent of percentage of exemption from customs duty, additional customs duty and regulatory duty in accordance with the said agreement, the notification said.