Rawalpindi Police Launches Operation Against Underaged Drivers

Rawalpindi City Traffic Police (CTP) issued 39 tickets to underaged, unlicensed, and unregistered rickshaw drivers. Additionally, CTP impounded numerous vehicles at police stations throughout the city due to missing documentation.

Taimoor Khan, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) of Rawalpindi, praised the personnel in charge of traffic at Kalar Syedan and issued orders to further improve traffic arrangements. He stated that officers are responsible for maintaining traffic flow in their respective circles.

He ordered the demolition of illegal bus stations in tandem with the relevant departments. In lieu of issuing challans, he also ordered that drivers under the age of 18 be detained in police stations and released only after a written statement from their parents.

He further stated that reckless teenage and rickshaw drivers were responsible for major road accidents and demanded strict action to mitigate them. CTO has ordered the department to observe zero tolerance against rule violators.