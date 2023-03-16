40 Million Liters of Zam Zam Water to be Distributed in Ramadan

As per Saudi Arabia’s official news agency, Masjid al-Haram in Makkah will distribute 40 million liters of Zamzam water during the month of Ramadan.

To guarantee a smooth and effective operation, the Haram Sharif management has planned for 30,000 coolers and marble Sabeels to be placed in the mosque’s inner and outer courtyards, where pilgrims can also receive the water.

Furthermore, officials intend to use technology to speed up the distribution process. This includes 80 smart carts and robotic devices, which will work side by side with 1,000 personnel to ensure the sacred water is distributed properly. The use of modern technology highlights the commitment of the administration of Haram Sharif to making the process as efficient as possible.

Furthermore, to guarantee that everything functions well, the entire water supply process will be monitored 24 hours a day. This further ensures that everything runs smoothly, allowing the pilgrims to focus on their spiritual journey.