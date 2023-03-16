UAE Announces Massive Discount on Fines for International Happiness Day

To celebrate International Happiness Day, the Ras Al Khaimah Public Service Department (RAKPSD) has announced a 50% discount on fines for residents on general violations. This discount will be available for three days, from 20-22 March.

This scheme will be applicable to a wide range of offenses, including littering, smoking in non-designated areas, toll gate violations, etc.

International Day of Happiness, introduced by the United Nations (UN), is celebrated globally on 20 March every year. This day highlights the importance of happiness in everyone’s life. In the UAE, happiness and well-being are a part of the national agenda, and the country aims to rise in the global happiness index.

Residents in Ras Al Khaimah can take advantage of this opportunity to clear their fines and contribute to a cleaner and healthier environment.

Discount on COVID-19 Fines

Effective 15 March, UAE residents caught violating coronavirus restrictions can pay their fines at a 50% discount. The Emergency, Crisis, and Disasters Prosecution has announced that this offer will last for two months.

COVID-19 fines were introduced at the beginning of the pandemic and have been consistently increased as coronavirus cases surged. Among the penalties were a fine of AED 3,000 for not wearing masks or violating social distancing rules, an AED 20,000 fine for spreading misinformation about the virus, and a fine of up to AED 50,000 for breaking home quarantine.

To pay these fines, individuals can visit the Ministry of Interior (MoI) website or app and enter their Emirates ID or passport number.