Fans Come Closer to Action During Pakistan Super League on TikTok

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) is one of the most popular cricket tournaments in the world, attracting millions of viewers both in Pakistan and abroad.

In recent years, social media platforms such as TikTok have become an increasingly important part of the PSL experience, providing fans with a new and exciting way to engage with the tournament.

Last year, TikTok became the official entertainment partner of the PSL, and the platform’s influence was felt throughout the tournament. TikTok creators were invited to the matches to provide live coverage and create engaging content that entertained fans during action breaks.

This year, the fans were engaged in a more entertaining manner when TikTok decided to launch TikTokOfTheMatch – by rewarding fans who make the most entertaining videos during every match, and the top fan would be the grand prize winner with the video being awarded ‘Tiktok of the Series’.

The fans were encouraged to participate in the challenge by creating a video and posting it with the hashtags #HoJaJazbaati and win prizes including smartphones and smartwatches.

The TikTokOfTheSeries winner will be announced at the finale, winning a 3-day trip to Dubai. This helped to create a sense of community among PSL fans and brought a new level of engagement to the tournament.

As the tournament progressed, TikTok became an integral part of the PSL experience, with fans eagerly following their favorite creators and engaging with the content they created.

Even players and coaches got in on the action, creating their own TikTok videos and interacting with fans online.

Just before the final leg of the tournament begins, the number of videos that have already been created under the hashtag #HoJaJazbaati has reached 1.9M videos with 2.2 Bn video views.

28+ winners have been announced so far, with their phenomenally creative TikTokOfTheMatch videos.

The PSL anthem has also become popular on the platform as the creators and PSL fans created more than 68K videos on the official anthem of PSL 8.

The partnership between TikTok and the PSL has become a huge success, providing fans with a new and exciting way to experience the tournament.

It also helped to showcase the talent and creativity of TikTok creators in Pakistan and highlighted the platform’s potential as a powerful tool for engaging with audiences and building communities.