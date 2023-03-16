Here Are The Summer Timings of Pakistan Railways Trains

Pakistan Railways (PR) has recently changed train schedules for the approaching summer season, with the changes going into effect on 15 April. According to reports, PR has changed the timings of six express trains to accommodate customers.

Hazara Express will now leave from Karachi City station at 7:35 am., rather than the earlier schedule of 7:00 am.

As per the new timings, Pakistan Express will depart Karachi Cantt station at 1:30 pm instead of 2:00 pm, and the passenger train traveling from Karachi and Lahore will leave at 5:00 pm instead of 4:30 pm.

Furthermore, Millat Express will leave Karachi Cantt station at 5:00 pm rather than 5:30 pm, while Tezgam Express will depart at 6:00 pm rather than 5:30 pm. Finally, Allama Iqbal Express will now depart from Karachi Cantt station at 6:30 pm, as opposed to 3:30 pm previously. As per a PR spokesperson, all other trains will keep running as per their previously scheduled timetables.