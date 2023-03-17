Pakistan’s Textile Exports Down 11% in 8 Months of FY23

Pakistan’s textile group exports declined by 11.09 percent during the first eight months (July-February) of the current fiscal year 2022-23 (FY23) and stood at $11.218 billion as compared to $12.617 billion during the same period of last year, according to data released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on Friday.

The data of exports and imports released by PBS revealed that the country’s textile group exports witnessed a decline of 29.92 percent in February 2023 on a year-on-year basis and remained at $1.180 billion when compared to $1.684 billion during the same month of last year.

On a month-on-month (MoM) basis, the textile group registered a 10.69 percent negative growth compared to $1.321 billion in January 2023.

Cotton yarn exports registered 38.12 percent negative growth in July-February and remained at $550.015 million compared to $816.102 million during the same period of the last year.

On a year-on-year basis, cotton yarn exports registered 56.65 percent negative growth, while on an MoM basis, they registered 18.09 percent growth.

Rice exports declined by 12.09 percent during the first eight months of 2022-23 and remained at $1.354 billion compared to $1.540 billion during the same period of the last fiscal year.

Overall Exports

The country’s overall exports during July-February, 2022-23 stood at $18.678 billion (provisional) against $20.573 billion during the corresponding period of last year showing a decrease of 9.21 percent.

The exports in February 2023 were $2.191 billion (provisional) as compared to $2.244 billion in January 2023 showing a decrease of 2.36 percent and by 22.69 percent as compared to $2.834 billion in February 2022.

The main commodities of exports during February 2023 were knitwear (Rs. 73,897 million), readymade garments (Rs. 68,044 million), rice others (Rs.59,052 million), bed wear (Rs. 52,215 million), cotton cloth (Rs. 41,262 million), towels (Rs.22,311 million), cotton yarn (Rs. 14,826 million), rice basmati (Rs. 13,300 million), madeup articles (excl. towels & bedwear) (Rs. 13,257 million) and fish & fish preparations (Rs. 10,221 million).