Paymob and Raptr Games Partner to Enable Monetization for Games and Content Creators

Paymob, one of the leading financial services enablers in the Middle East, North Africa, and Pakistan (MENA-P), has partnered with Raptr Games, a Singapore-based startup gaming platform, to integrate multiple payment options and financial technology solutions.

The collaboration will not only make it more convenient for local gaming content creators to monetize their streams, but also enable smooth and real-time payments from viewers to their favorite streamers. Paymob will also be providing unified reporting and settlement options for transparency and visibility of the gaming economy.

Raptr Games CEO and Founder Imran Khan said, “At Raptr, we have been working passionately to bring Esports and new avenues for monetization for gamers and gaming content creators in Pakistan. Our latest offering is our cutting-edge streaming platform and payment mechanism made for the Pakistani gamer at Raptr.gg.”

“By partnering with a renowned financial services provider like Paymob, we can ensure our users have the flexibility to send and receive payments seamlessly from creating gaming content- a feature that was unavailable to Pakistani gamers and viewers,” he added.

Raptr Games is a startup gaming platform and game payments company based in Singapore and operating in Pakistan. Raptr recently closed its pre-seed round, funded by local and international investors focusing on the growing gaming market in Pakistan and the region.

When launching Raptr, the company sought a partner that could enable a seamless and reliable multi-channel payments experience for its users to make it simple for streamers and content creators to monetize their work, thereby making Paymob a natural fit.

Raptr Games will enable streamers to access their earnings using a variety of cash-out options including digital wallets and debit cards. Early registrations for the streaming platform are live on their website, with hundreds of streamers signed up and eagerly awaiting its official launch.

Fawad Abdul Kader, Country Manager Paymob Pakistan, said, “We are excited to partner with Raptr Games and enter the e-sports and gaming space in Pakistan.”

“Through this partnership, we aim to facilitate the online gaming community and content creators in collecting seamless, secure payments and optimizing their content for wider audiences. Our focus is to provide unified reporting and settlement options for the expanding E-gaming economy in Pakistan,” he added.

E-sports and gaming are a major pastime for the youth with the industry amounting to $250 million annually in Pakistan.

There have been many large-scale e-sports tournaments over the past years, with professional gamers in Pakistan making their name on the global stage as world champions on various popular platforms such as Tekken, Valorant, DOTA, KOF, and many others.