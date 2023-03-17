PMA Warns of Alarming Shortage of 2,500 Medicines

According to the Pakistan Medical Association (PMA), the lack of various drugs, particularly life-saving ones, is extremely alarming.

The PMA has previously expressed concern that the closure of LC (letter of credit) for the import of raw materials for pharmaceutical manufacturing, along with increasing production costs, could result in a drug crisis.

Reports suggest that the government has taken no action to address the difficulties faced by medicine manufacturers. Consequently, the manufacturers’ problems have worsened, and patients and their families are now facing serious challenges due to the unavailability of necessary medicines.

The PMA has stated that recent data indicate that the production of 1,300 medications has been halted, and this number may increase to 2,500 in the coming days as other companies cease drug manufacturing due to inflation and raw material limitations.

In its statement, the PMA has mentioned that our healthcare system is already in turmoil, and a shortage of pharmaceuticals would exacerbate the problem. Patients, especially those who are economically disadvantaged, would suffer the most if adequate measures are not implemented soon.

The PMA has urged the government to take prompt and decisive action to prevent the situation from deteriorating further and to safeguard the lives of local citizens.