Dubai to Introduce Online Booking for Majority of Taxis

Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has revealed plans of shifting 80% of its taxis to e-hailing services over the next few years. The decision comes after Hala, an e-hailing service, represented 30% of taxi journeys in Dubai last year.

RTA will deploy a dedicated fleet for e-hailing, which will be promoted by Hala with the help of different mediums to attract users as well as drivers.

The strategy also includes identifying parking spots for both street-hail and e-hail cabs, expanding parking spots in high-demand areas, and marking these spaces on the RTA and Hala apps.

Booking Process

Download the Careem app on your mobile phone and create a personal account.

Select Hala vehicles from the options provided on the app.

Confirm your pick-up location for the ride.

Choose your destination and preferred payment method.

Tap the ‘Yalla’ button to confirm your booking.

You will receive a text message showing the driver and booking information.

Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the RTA, Mattar Al Tayer, stated that the shift from street-hailing to e-hailing services reflects the government’s aim to establish Dubai as the world’s smartest city.

He also stated that this transition resonates with the global trend of increasing mobility, reducing reliance on private cars, and enhancing consumer happiness.

Hala’s user base has grown rapidly since its launch in 2019, accounting for 11% of all taxi trips in 2020, climbing to 18% in 2021, and reaching 30% in 2022. According to Al Tayer, 11,662 taxis in Dubai completed 105 million trips last year.