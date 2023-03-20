Etihad Group Organizes Live Balloting & Early Possession Ceremony for Etihad Town Phase 2

Recently, Etihad Group organized a live balloting event for its new housing project, Etihad Town – Phase 2. The event was open to all customers that had previously acquired plot files in the project — with possession of plots expected within 6 to 8 months.

Etihad Town Phase 2 is located at a 3-minute drive from Ferozpur Road and 2 minutes from Halloki Interchange, and offers a variety of plot sizes for potential customers.

The development boasts modern amenities and wide green spaces for families to enjoy. It is an ideal choice for people from all walks of life that are looking for a comfortable and affordable home in a convenient location.

Sponsors of the project, Chaudhry Sohail Munir, Faisal Khokar, and Nabeel Khokar were present at the event. On the occasion, Mr. Faisal stated that he was excited about the development of Etihad Town Phase 2 and expected the new development to offer a chance for families to create a long-lasting home for themselves.

Mr. Nabeel added that the Etihad Town Phase 2 was committed to delivering a high-quality project that meets the needs of customers, and that the team had worked very hard to ensure a safe and comfortable environment for future residents.

On the occasion, Etihad Group COO, Shuja Ullah Khan, stated that he was delighted to help launch Etihad Town Phase 2 and to offer potential clients the opportunity to purchase a home in a prime location at a convenient price.

He further expressed his belief that the balloting process was a fair and transparent way of allocating plots to customers and revealed that balloting for the project would be conducted after every 30 days.

He concluded by saying that he looked forward to welcoming customers to the new housing development.