Jazz Announces Major Reshuffle in Top Management

Jazz has announced major changes in its C-level management. Here are the details.

Kazim Mujtaba, Chief Commercial Officer (previously Chief Data & Strategy Officer)

Kazim Mujtaba, currently the Chief Data & Strategy Officer, will take on the role of Chief Commercial Officer, which was previously held by Asif Aziz, who is now handed over the role of Chief Business Officer.

Aamir Ibrahim, CEO of Jazz, in an internal memo shared with the team, termed Kazim as a rare resource with incisive telecom acumen.

Aamir said that Kazim’s understanding of customer insights, along with his war-time mindset, would be instrumental in helping Jazz deliver the unprecedented ambition of 30% Growth – and bring the company’s dollarized ARPU from current under $1 to $1.50 levels.

Asif Aziz, Chief Business Officer (previously Chief Commercial Officer)

The CEO also credited Asif Aziz for the commercial success of Jazz.

Aamir said that Asif will be given the hefty responsibility of building Jazz’s cloud, data centers, and solutions businesses.

Asif Aziz is credited for growing Jazz’s subscriber base and revenue, revamping the brand, and radically changing the company’s distribution from traditional to digital.

Asif will now be challenged to replicate that success in the B2B arena which offers a promise of 50% annual growth.

Ali Naseer, Chief Data & Strategy Officer (previously Chief Business Officer)

Ali Naseer, previously the Chief Business Officer, will take on the role of Chief Data & Strategy Officer, starting immediately.

Ali Naseer, previously the Chief Business Officer, is credited for the impressive 25% + CAGR growth of Jazz Business in the last three years.

As per the CEO of Jazz, Ali’s ability to create blue-ocean spaces and skill in forging sustainable relationships with partners will help chart the future of all Jazz businesses in Pakistan.

It must be mentioned here that Ali will also join the MMBL board in due course of time.

Sarwat Salahuddin Khan, Chief Ethics & Diversity Officer (previously Head of Ethics and Compliance)

Additionally, Sarwat Salahuddin Khan, the Head of Ethics and Compliance, will take on additional responsibilities of D&I as Chief Ethics & Diversity Officer.

After many accolades celebrating diversity within the organization, Jazz will shift gears towards how diversity contributes to improving the lives and livelihoods of the people of Pakistan (particularly women) using technology.

This is where Sarwat will be playing a key role where she is to ensure that diversity is not only an integral thread in Jazz’s fabric, but the common glue that binds the company and nation together.

Sarwat will help the company in equipping all marginalized communities, especially women, with internet, smartphones, bank accounts, and a lot more.

A ‘Bold’ Move

These changes are significant, considering today’s uncertain and turbulent economy.

Aamir Ibrahim, the CEO of Jazz, acknowledged that the move is bold in nature but hoped that it will impact the company in a positive way.