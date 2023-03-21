Carrefour and Alkhidmat Foundation Partner to Provide Humanitarian Aid

Carrefour, owned and operated by Majid Al Futtaim in Pakistan, has teamed up with Alkhidmat Foundation for the provision of humanitarian aid.

The collaboration is set to provide meals to the less privileged during the month of Ramadan in Pakistan and to support the victims of recent earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria.

The bipartite memorandum of understanding was signed by Majid Barzegar, District Manager of Carrefour Pakistan, and Engr. Ahmad Rashid, President AlKhidmat Foundation Lahore during a special ceremony held at Head Office of AlKhidmat Foundation in Lahore.

Customers have the opportunity to give back to the local community this Ramadan by purchasing special, pre-packed boxes filled with essential food items such as rice, flour, oil, dates, and pulses.

These will be distributed to families to stop them from worrying about their next meal. In addition, earthquake relief boxes comprised of shelter supplies, clothing, and non-perishable food items are available for customers to buy and donate at all Carrefour stores.

Umer Lodhi, Country Manager of Carrefour Pakistan at Majid Al Futtaim Retail, said, “We believe in the power of collective action and community support.”

“We are greatly pleased to join hands with Alkhidmat Foundation to play our part in eliminating food hunger in the country, whilst providing relief to those affected by the earthquakes in Turkiye and Syria. We hope our combined efforts will make a positive impact on those who need it the most.”

The leading retailer recognizes its role in providing support to the less privileged in the country and maintains its mission to uplift its surrounding communities.

This collaboration joins international appeals to help the victims of Türkiye and Syria, demonstrating Pakistan’s efforts to be at the forefront of extending all possible relief assistance despite facing its own challenges.