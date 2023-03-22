Federal Education Ministry Announces Ramadan Timings for Schools and Colleges

The Federal Directorate of Education (FDE), a Federal Education Ministry department, has announced the Ramadan timings for all educational institutes operating under it.

According to the official notification, single-shift institutes will operate from 8:00 AM to 1:00 PM on Monday to Thursday while they will close at 12:00 PM on Friday.

Morning shift in double-shift institutes will be held from 8:00 AM to 12:30 PM on Monday to Friday.

Evening shift in double-shift institutes will be held from 12:45 PM to 5:15 PM on Monday to Thursday. It will start at 2:00 PM and end at 5:15 PM on Friday.

Whereas, the Ex-FG Colleges will open at 8:00 AM and close at 1:00 PM on Monday to Thursday. They will close at 12:00 PM on Friday.

Here is the official notification.

Timings After Ramadan

After Ramadan, single-shift institutes will operate from 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM on Monday to Thursday while they will close at 12:30 PM on Friday.

Morning shifts in double-shift institutes will be held from 8:00 AM to 1:30 PM on Monday to Thursday. School time will end at 12:30 PM on Friday.

Evening shifts in double-shift institutes will be held from 1:30 PM to 7 PM on Monday to Thursday. It will start at 2:30 PM on Friday.

As for Pre-I (Montessori/Prep) classes, they will be held from 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM on Monday to Friday.

Whereas, the Ex-FG Colleges will open at 8:30 AM on Monday to Friday. They will close at 2:00 PM/4:00 PM on Monday to Thursday and at 12:30 PM on Friday.