Govt Releases Ramadan Load-Shedding Schedule

By Haroon Hayder | Published Mar 22, 2023 | 12:32 pm

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has issued directives to ensure uninterrupted power supply during the month of Ramadan, particularly during Sehr and Iftar times.

In response to this directive, Minister for Power, Khurram Dastagir, has instructed electricity supply companies to ensure continuous power supply during these crucial times.

The minister has also ordered the DISCOs to implement a “zero-load management” policy before and after one hour of Sehr and to ensure power supply before one hour of Iftar and after three hours of Iftar to facilitate Taraweeh prayers.

To tackle power-related issues during Ramadan, the power companies have been directed to form special teams at the division and sub-division levels.

Meanwhile, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will convene in Peshawar today for the sighting of the Ramadan crescent. The chairman of the committee, Moulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabeer Azad, will preside over the meeting, which will be held in the building of the Auqaf Department.

The zonal and district Ruet-e-Hilal committees will also hold meetings in their respective offices. The committee for Islamabad will meet in the Ministry of Religious Affairs building.

