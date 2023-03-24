Join the Festivities of Ramazan with ‘Ramazan Mein BOL’ on BOL Entertainment

Right from the beginning of Ramazan, its blessings are felt by everyone as mosques are filled with namazis, Quran is recited everywhere, Sehri and Iftar are prepared, and TV channels show enlightening programs about Islam.

Ramazan Transmission ‘Ramazan Mein BOL’ stands out among all TV programs as it is hosted by the popular TV host Faysal Quraishi and has a lot to offer when it comes to learning and taking home exciting prizes.

This transmission will have various segments which will provide deep insights into religion. ‘Ramazan Mein BOL’ will be telecast on BOL Entertainment.

In this transmission, ‘Aalim Kay Bol’ will be telecast from 3:05 am onwards and then from 5:36 pm onwards. In this program, religious scholars will talk about inter-sectarian harmony and also about prophets and their lives.

In ‘Anmol Naiki’, at 4:33 pm, people will be motivated to do naiki (good). At 4:38, delicious food tips, tricks, and recipes would be shared in Bol Kay Zaiqay. At 3 am and 3 pm, religious topics would be discussed in ‘Hidayat Kay Bol’.

A lighter discussion will take place with children in ‘Khilkhila Kay Bol’ at 4:13 pm.

Different celebrities will become guests at ‘Mehman Sey Kuch Bol’ and spill the beans about their lives. Roza Kushai (breaking of first fast) of children will be held at 6:42 pm.

In ‘Star Debater’ at 5:21 pm, youth will make speeches. Naat Khawan will recite Hamd and Naat at 3:13 pm in ‘Star Naat Khawan’ program. You will have a chance to win prizes in ‘Star Quizzer’ program at 5:11 pm.

Program ‘Yaadon Mey Bol’ at 6:11 pm will reminisce about those who have left us and who have contributed to Bol Network’s journey, especially Aamir Liaquat Hussain.

All of this makes ‘Ramazan Mein BOL’ a must-watch program for anyone who wants to experience the true spirit of Ramazan. The program offers a perfect blend of entertainment and education, making it an ideal choice for families who want to spend quality time together during Ramazan.

So, join the festivities of Ramazan with Pakistan’s biggest Ramazan transmission, Ramazan Mein BOL, exclusively on BOL Entertainment.