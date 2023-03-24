NDN to Establish 3,000 Free Diabetes Clinics Countrywide

The National Diabetes Network (NDN) has started an initiative to develop 3,000 diabetic clinics in order to minimize diabetes-related mortality and disability rates.

The project, which is being launched in collaboration with the Health Promotion Foundation and the Baqai Institute of Diabetology and Endocrinology, will build primary, secondary, and tertiary-care diabetic clinics that will offer diabetes-related diagnostics, free treatment, and low-cost medications.

ALSO READ Water Shortage Across the World is Now Imminent

At the project’s inaugural event, speakers referred to it as a major endeavor in the country, which is ranked among the top countries in the world for diabetes prevalence.

Dr. Basit, who also serves as the BIDE director and vice chairman of the Health Promotion Foundation, discussed the project’s objectives and important aspects, which will primarily assist the middle- and lower-income sectors of society.

Dr. Basit stated that around 400,000 individuals in Pakistan lose their legs, feet, or portions of their lower limbs owing to diabetic foot ulcers each year.

Nonetheless, the construction of 3,000 diabetes clinics around the country, including 150 diabetic foot clinics with telemedicine services, has will contribute to saving lives.

ALSO READ Can Oceans Provide the Answer to the Global Water Shortage?

Dr. Basit, a healthcare practitioner with over 25 years of experience, expressed his delight in being a part of this endeavor to enhance the lives of diabetics across Pakistan.