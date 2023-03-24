NTISB Issues Critical Vulnerability Advisory for Apple Products

Published Mar 24, 2023

The National Telecommunication and Information Security Board (NTISB) has issued a cyber security advisory regarding critical vulnerabilities in Apple products and has asked its users to update them as soon as possible to patch the bugs.

According to NTISB, Apple has released security updates recently, for zero-day vulnerabilities that threat actors gain unauthorized access to victim devices.

The vulnerabilities CVE-2023-23529; CVE-2023-23514 & CVE-2023522 exist in iOS, MacOS Ventura, iPad & Safari products.

The NTISB has advised the users to update their devices to the latest version i.e iOS version 16.3.1, MacOS Ventura version 13.2.1, iPad version 16.3.1 & Safari products version 16.3.1.

The NTISB has sent a copy of the advisory to the Secretary to the Prime Minister, Secretary to the President, the Secretary of the Cabinet division, all secretaries of ministries and divisions of the federal government, and chief secretaries of provincial governments.

The NTISB has asked the heads of departments to disseminate the information to all concerned organizations, and all affiliated departments and ensure necessary protective measures.

