MEDZnMORE’s tabiyat.pk and Hudson Pharma Partner to Offer Authentic Healthcare

MEDZnMORE’s tabiyat.pk signed an agreement with Hudson Pharma, making this another major partnership with a leading pharmaceutical brand. Through this partnership, consumers will have access to Hudson Pharma’s products through tabiyat.pk’s platforms.

The agreement was signed by CEO MEDZnMORE Asad Khan and Vice President Commercial Operations Akram Shaheen. The partnership event was hosted at MEDZnMORE’s head office and was attended by senior executives from both companies.

The online platform has also partnered with Getz Pharma, GSK, Shield, Mothercare, and other market leaders previously. With partnerships like such, tabiyat.pk aims to provide 100% authentic healthcare products to its customers; aligning with its mission to eradicate counterfeit medicines in the country.

tabiyat.pk is a vertical of the leading health-tech startup MEDZnMORE, founded with a vision to reshape healthcare across Pakistan by providing easy access to quality healthcare. Founded in 2020, the online platform has served customers across Pakistan.

They have invested heavily in building purpose-built temperature-controlled warehouses across Pakistan to seamlessly fulfill operational needs. The start-up earlier secured $11.5 Million in its pre-series A round, making it the largest health-tech funding in Pakistan.

Apart from partnering with the leading manufacturers, tabiyat.pk has various projects in the pipeline to offer the audience better access to healthcare products.