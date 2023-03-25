Why Peugeot 2008 is The Best B-SUV in Pakistan

We have recently seen a rise in B-SUVs in Pakistan and two of the most popular options in this category are the Peugeot 2008 and the Honda HR-V. Although both models offer similar features and specifications, a closer inspection shows that the Peugeot 2008 is superior for several reasons.

Starting with the price, the 2008 variants are less expensive than the HR-V variants, with the latter being priced at PKR. 7.9 million for the VTI and Rs. 8.2 million for the VTi s, while 2008 Active and Allure are priced at PKR 6.84 million and Rs. 7.58 million, respectively. Despite the lower price, both 2008 variants outshine the HRV models in terms of specs and features, providing better bang for your buck.

Design-wise, Peugeot 2008 is a showstopper with its sleek, stylish exterior that catches the eye. The vehicle’s unique front grille, LED daytime running lights, and assertive stance make it stand out from the crowd. In contrast, the Honda HR-V has a more traditional look which doesn’t necessarily turn people’s heads. Additionally, the 2008 has chrome handles and roof rails, while the HR-V variants do not. 2008 Allure also comes with a panoramic sunroof, which is unavailable in the HR-V variants.

When it comes to performance, the Peugeot 2008 takes the lead with its powerful 1.2L turbocharged engine that has excellent fuel efficiency and remarkable performance. The 2008’s engine produces 130 horsepower and 230 Nm of torque, which is significantly higher than the Honda HR-V’s 1.5L engine, which produces 119 HP and 145 Nm of torque. Owing to its advanced suspension system and precise steering, the Peugeot 2008 also offers a much smoother and more responsive driving experience compared to the HR-V.

Both variants of 2008 come with a 10” cluster display, with the Allure having a 3D display and the Active having a quartz display. In contrast, the HR-V comes with a 4.2-inch digital display. The 2008 Allure also features ambient lighting in the doors and six airbags, while the HR-V variants only have four airbags. 2008 also has leather stitched gear knobs which gives the car a luxe feel. The 2008 Allure model has a range of added features like cruise control, a 180-degree camera, rain sensors, and TPMS, which the HR-V variants lack.

Safety is of utmost importance and Peugeot 2008 outpaces its competition in this regard. 2008 features advanced safety features such as ABS, EBD, ESP, and TPMS. The 2008 Allure offers Advanced Driver Assist Features (ADAS), which the HR-V does not have.

Peugeot also offers a better service interval of 10,000 km or 1 year compared to Honda’s 5,000 km, which adds to the Peugeot 2008’s appeal as a convenient and practical option.

Overall, Peugeot 2008 proves to be an exceptional option in the B-SUV category, outperforming the Honda HR-V in numerous aspects, from design & performance to safety & convenience.