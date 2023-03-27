Countrywide Temperatures Likely to Drop as PMD Predicts Another Rainfall Spell

A westerly wave is expected to enter western parts of the country on 28 March and it is likely to grip upper and central parts on 29 March and persist in upper parts of the country till 31 March, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted.

Under the influence of this weather system, rain-wind/thunderstorm with isolated heavy falls and hailstorm is expected in Nokkundi, Dalbandin, Quetta, Zhob, Barkhan, Harnai, Qila Saifullah, Qillah Abdullah, Chaman, Pishin, Sibbi, Loralai, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Panjgur, Awaran, and Ketch from 28 to 31 March.

The same is expected in Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Bhakkar, Layyah, Multan, Sahiwal, Okara, Pakpattan, Khanewal, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar khan, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Nawabshah, Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad, and Karachi on 29 and 30 March.

Rain-wind/thunderstorm (snowfall over the high mountains) with few moderate to isolated heavy falls with hailstorm is expected in Kashmir (Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Hattian, Poonch, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur), Gilgit-Baltistan (Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar) from 28 to 31 March.

The same is expected in Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Bajaur, Kurram, Waziristan, Kohat, Karak, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Mansehra, Buner, Kohistan, Shangla, Haripur and Abbottabad, Islamabad, Murree, Galliyat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Khushab, Mianwali, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Kasur, Sheikhupura and Nankana Sahib from 28 to 31 March.

Another westerly wave is expected to enter the western and upper parts of the country on 1 April and is likely to persist over Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, Islamabad, Kashmir, and Gilgit Baltistan till 4 April.

Possible Impacts

Strong winds and hailstorms may cause damage to loose infrastructure and standing crops (particularly wheat crop) in the country.

ALSO READ Twitter Was Dangerously Close to Running Out of Money: Elon Musk

Heavy Rains may cause flash floods in Quetta, Chaman, Pishin, Barkhan, Musakhel, Jaffarabad, Kohlu, Zhob, Loralai, and hill torrents of D.G. Khan on 28 and 29 March while in Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Nowshera, Mardan, Waziristan, Bajur, Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Kashmir and urban flooding in Peshawar, Islamabad and Rawalpindi and Lahore from 29 to 31 March.

During the forecast period, landslides may occur in hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Murree, and Galliyat.

Day temperatures are likely to fall significantly during the spell. Tourists are advised to remain more cautious during the forecast period.

All concerned authorities have been advised to remain alert to avoid any untoward situation during the forecast period.