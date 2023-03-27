Mock Terror Drill Kills a Man Outside Huawei Islamabad Office

A person was killed during an anti-terror attack drill conducted outside Huawei’s Islamabad office last week.

According to the First Information Report (FIR) seen by ProPakistani, the drill was organized by a third party in order to test the security guards’ readiness and abilities in the event of a terrorist attack.

Sources told ProPakistani that the drill took place outside Huawei’s office, however, the exercise was carried out by a third party and not Huawei Pakistan itself.

More importantly, the third-party vendor who carried out the drill did not notify the authorities about the drill.

We were unable to obtain an official response from Huawei when we filed this story despite having reached out to them for several days.

The FIR, which was filed by the victim’s father on March 19th, 2023, reads that the security guard opened fire with his “223 rifle”, killing Mudassir, an office boy who worked at the Huawei office building but was on the payroll of the third party. The 33-year-old was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. According to the FIR, the case was filed against the security guard at the Karachi Company police station, Islamabad under Section 302 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The purpose of the drill was to check security guards’ responses and preparedness in the event of an emergency.

The victim’s family has asked the authorities for justice and for an investigation into the company employees present, in addition to the security guard, who witnessed the incident last week. The father of the deceased in the FIR said unequivocally that all staff members present on the scene should be interrogated.

On Huawei’s side, settlement proceedings are currently underway between the security company and the contractor to get to the bottom of this matter.