DG Cement Starts Power Generation from Solar Power Plant at Khairpur Site

D.G Khan Cement Company Limited (DGKC) has completed the construction and installation of the on-grid solar power plant of 6.952MW at its site in Khairpur, district Chakwal.

In a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), the company said announced that the solar plant has successfully started power generation.

The cement manufacturer said that power generation from the solar power plant will decrease its power cost mix, reduce carbon footprints and curtail reliance on expensive fossil fuels.

Last year in June, the company announced that it has signed an agreement and established a letter of credit for the supply and installation of an on-grid solar power plant in favor of Reon Energy Limited.

At the time, DGKC said that the solar power plant will be financed 100 percent through the State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) Finance Scheme for Renewable Energy.