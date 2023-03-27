Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Ltd Resumes Regular Production At DAP Plant

Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Limited (PSX: FFBL) has resumed regular production at its DAP plant.

In a stock filing, the fertilizer maker said, “after intermittent operations since February 2023, the DAP plant has now resumed regular production”.

The Company’s urea plant has been in regular production since February 8th, 2023, after the availability of natural gas from Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC), the filing added.

ALSO READ SHC Allows JS Bank to Carry on Process of Proposed Acquisition of Bankislami

FFBL closed down its DAP plant on December 21, 2022, to manage its DAP inventory owing to the demand and supply situation in the market. During the shutdown period, planned annual maintenance activity was carried out in January 2023 to ensure reliability and sustainable safe operations at the plant.

At the time of filing, the company’s scrip at the bourse stood at Rs. 12.55, up 0.24 percent or Rs. 0.03 with a turnover of 134,500 shares on Monday.