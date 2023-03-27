IMARAT Builders Mall (IBM) Signs Silaj, a Notable Brand in Furniture Industry

IMARAT Builders Mall (IBM) has announced its latest signing with Silaj Furniture, a well-known Pakistani brand in the furniture industry. Silaj Furniture offers a diverse range of furniture, including living room furniture, dining room furniture, bedroom furniture, office furniture, and much more.

Famously known as the one-stop shop for all construction needs, IBM has established a reputation for excellence in the real estate industry in Pakistan. With this step, IBM is set to expand its offerings and provide customers with high-quality products and services.

“We are thrilled to have Silaj Furniture onboard,” said Shafiq Akbar, Chairman IMARAT Group. “Their commitment to quality and design aligns perfectly with our own values. We are confident that this step will bring our customers the best possible experience when shopping for furniture.”

“Silaj Furniture has a strong reputation in the furniture industry, offering high-quality products and innovative designs. Their products are designed to meet the needs of both residential and commercial clients, making them a perfect fit for IBM’s diverse customer base,” said Farhan Javed, Group Director Graana.com and IMARAT Hospitality.

IMARAT Builders Mall (IBM) is a product of the leading real estate company in Pakistan, the IMARAT Group. Famously known as a one-stop shop for all construction needs, IBM offers a wide range of products and services to its customers.

The IMARAT Group is committed to its client-first approach and customer satisfaction, making it a trusted name in the industry.

Silaj Furniture is one of the top brands in the furniture industry, offering a diverse range of products including living room furniture, dining room furniture, bedroom furniture, and office furniture.

The company is known for its commitment to quality and innovative design, making it a popular choice for both residential and commercial clients.

For news and blogs, visit Graana.com.