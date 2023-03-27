Punjab Bans Iftar Parties and Official Gifts During Ramadan

The Punjab Services and General Administration Department (S&GAD) has issued a notification prohibiting government departments from hosting Iftar celebrations.

Because of the economic crisis, the government has advised against expensive gifts for departmental delegations during Ramadan. The notification exempts diplomats and foreign guests from these bans.

ALSO READ Traders Welcome Removal of Cash Margin Requirement

The announcement underscores the need for simplicity during the holy month and emphasizes the government’s determination to celebrate it modestly. It is also critical to recognize Pakistan’s current economic circumstances and avoid hosting costly Iftar celebrations that might strain the country’s financial resources.

Consequently, all government offices have been urged to follow these guidelines and avoid preparing lavish presents for local delegates. The administration acknowledges the necessity of commemorating Ramadan in a more simple and conscientious manner that is consistent with the country’s economic position.