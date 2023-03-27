Senior Customs Officials Transferred in Reshuffle

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has transferred and posted four senior customs officials including the appointment of new Director General, Directorate General of Intelligence & Investigation.

In a major reshuffling on Monday, Faiz Ahmad Director General, Directorate General of Intelligence & Investigation Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), would now work as Director General, Directorate General of Intellectual Property Rights (Enforcement), Islamabad.

ALSO READ Tax Official Seeks PM Shehbaz’s Approval to Officially Start Corruption

Syed Shakeel Shah (Pakistan Customs Service/BS-20 Director General, (OPS) Directorate General of Reforms & Automation (Customs), Islamabad has been transferred and posted as Director General, (OPS) Directorate General of Intelligence & Investigation, FBR, Islamabad.

Muhammad Sadiq (Pakistan Customs Service/BS-21) Director General, Directorate General of IPR (Enforcement), Islamabad has been transferred and posted as Deputy Director General, Directorate General of National Nuclear Detection Architecture (NNDA), Islamabad.

Muhammad Junaid Jalil Khan (Pakistan Customs Service/BS-21) Deputy Director General, Directorate General of National Nuclear Detection Architecture (NNDA), Islamabad has been assigned to work as Director General, Directorate General of Reforms & Automation (Customs), Islamabad.