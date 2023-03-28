India Claims Pakistani Drone Dropped Heroin Near Its Border

Indian border security officials claimed that a drone, allegedly from Pakistan, dumped over six kilograms of heroin in the Ajnala area of Amritsar district, near Toor village. The troops on duty reportedly fired at the drone, but it escaped leaving the drugs behind.

As per Indian news sites, border forces noticed the sound of a potential drone flying into Indian territory from Pakistan near Toor village. They followed protocol and fired at the drone in an attempt to intercept it.

A spokesperson for the Border Security Force (BSF) said that on 26 March 2023, at 9.36 p.m., their troops deployed at the border heard a buzzing noise of a suspicious object in the sky (drone) trying to enter from Pakistan into India close to the Toor village in Amritsar district. According to the spokesman, the troops followed the drill and proceeded to intercept the drone by trying to shoot it.

The spokesman further explained that the following day, a comprehensive search of the region was conducted, and BSF personnel seized six large packets of heroin, totaling 6.2 kg, packed inside a bag and a bike without a registration plate from a wheat field in the village.