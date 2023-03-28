Railways Announces Reduction in Freight Train Fares

Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique announced a 10 to 15 percent reduction in freight train fares on Monday. The announcement was made during a press conference in Lahore, where the minister also revealed Pakistan Railway’s 100-day plan.

The plan includes the introduction of new cargo trains between Peshawar and Karachi with the capacity of transporting 12,500 tons.

Minister Rafique further disclosed that the Karakoram Express and Karachi Express will be upgraded by the end of June, similar to the Green Line, offering excellent traveling options for passengers.

He also shared plans for special Eid trains, seasonal trains during summers, and the utilization of railway land for commercial purposes. Proposals for this have been submitted to the cabinet and are expected to be approved soon.

The minister emphasized the upcoming installation of solar panels at stations, terminals, buildings, DS offices, and headquarters to reduce electricity expenses. The project is currently in progress, and an announcement will be made shortly.

Furthermore, completion of the Hirok bridge is expected by 15 April, and efforts are being made to make the Sibi-Harnai section operational before the end of the fiscal year, as confirmed by the railway minister.