Centre, Provinces Agree on Place of Supply Rules for Sales Tax on Services

By ProPK Staff | Published Mar 29, 2023 | 8:03 am

The federation and provinces mutually agreed on the common rules in place of supply (Place of Supply Rules) for the collection of sales tax on services during a meeting held on Tuesday.

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and the provinces took the decision during the meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Tax Council (NTC), chaired by SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, at the Ministry of Finance. The meeting was also attended by the provincial revenue authorities/boards and officials of the Finance Ministry as well as FBR.

ALSO READ

At the conclusion of the meeting, a participant informed ProPakistani that both sides developed a consensus regarding the framework on the common rules in place of supply (Place of Supply Rules).

Provinces have already presented the joint report on the common Place of Supply Rules before the provinces.

The NTC had endorsed the joint report of provinces on the common Place of Supply Rules. Subsequently, all provinces will notify their respective Place of Supply Rules in the light of uniform agreed rules.

ProPK Staff

lens

Netflix Gets Legal Notice Over an Old ‘The Big Bang Theory’ Episode That Made Fun of Madhuri Dixit
Read more in lens

proproperty

FBR’s Amnesty Scheme for Construction Industry to End on March 31, 2023
Read more in proproperty
close
>