Punjab Decides to Increase Minimum Wage

The government of Punjab has made an important decision to improve the living conditions of laborers by increasing the minimum wage to Rs. 32,000 per month.

In a meeting of the minimum wage board chaired by the labor secretary, it was unanimously decided to implement this new wage rate. The meeting also instructed the inclusion of this minimum monthly wage draft order in the official gazette.

During the meeting, it was noted that daily wage earners have been severely impacted by inflation, resulting in laborers returning home empty-handed despite going out early in the morning to find work.

The workers expressed their difficulties in making ends meet due to the rising cost of living. Previously, laborers sitting on the roadside demanded the government take steps to reduce inflation and provide relief packages for daily wage earners.