Sybrid – A Catalyst for Women Who Dream to Shatter the Glass Ceiling

Sybrid (Pvt) Ltd – A Lakson Group Company, is one of Pakistan’s premier technology solutions companies which also provides integrated business solutions to various organizations around the globe. The company prides itself on the remarkable feats it has achieved in empowering women.

They are a hub of over 2,000+ employees of which over 20% are women who are instrumental across multiple sectors and verticals and have a key contribution to the company’s success.

The female voice is strong in different departments including administration, marketing and communication, engineering and IT, customer services, sales, BPO, human resources, and finance departments across more than 19 business units and function placements.

As per the company’s 2022 Sustainability Report, Sybrid made noteworthy headway to support Pakistan’s Development Roadmap “Vision 2025” to increase female labor force participation (FLFP).

They achieved this goal with flying colors and saw an increase of over 7% in just one year, going from 15% female workforce in 2021 to 22% in 2022. They are optimistic to reach 25% by the end of 2023.

In an effort to widen the scope of opportunity, Sybrid has established several offices and centers across Pakistan where women are provided with a safe and progressive work environment.

Their office in Khairpur has a workforce that is made up of more than 80% women, making them key stakeholders and enablers. This figure is also a key step toward building a community free of gender inequality and bias.

On the occasion of International Women’s Day celebrated on 8th March, Sybrid gifted customized gift bags from Concave Naturals to the remarkable women part of their company. Concave Naturals is a wellness and health brand that promotes sustainable and eco-friendly products.

In an effort to support eco-conscious endeavors while promoting wellness and empowerment in women, the gesture was wholesome and translated into a great appreciation for their endeavors.

Sybrid continues to act as a catalyst for women who dream to shatter the glass ceiling, providing them with opportunity and recognition, and setting forth a commendable example in the corporate world.