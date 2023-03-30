Twitter Blocks Pakistan Govt’s Account in India

By Aasil Ahmed | Published Mar 30, 2023 | 1:38 pm

On Thursday, as per a notice on the social media platform, Twitter restricted the Pakistan government’s account from being accessible in India due to a legal demand.

ALSO READ

According to the company’s policy, it is obligated to block entire accounts in response to a legitimate legal demand, like a court order.

However, as per Reuters checks, the @GovtofPakistan account is still available for viewing and interaction in countries like the United States and Canada.

ALSO READ

Reuters requested comments from Twitter, India’s IT ministry, and Pakistan’s IT ministry, but none of them have responded yet.

Aasil Ahmed

lens

Kiran Malik Turns Heads in Earthly Tone Separates [Pictures]
Read more in lens

proproperty

LDA Plans Mega Projects to Make Commuting Smoother
Read more in proproperty
close
>