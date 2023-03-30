Twitter Blocks Pakistan Govt’s Account in India

On Thursday, as per a notice on the social media platform, Twitter restricted the Pakistan government’s account from being accessible in India due to a legal demand.

According to the company’s policy, it is obligated to block entire accounts in response to a legitimate legal demand, like a court order.

However, as per Reuters checks, the @GovtofPakistan account is still available for viewing and interaction in countries like the United States and Canada.

Reuters requested comments from Twitter, India’s IT ministry, and Pakistan’s IT ministry, but none of them have responded yet.