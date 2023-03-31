Emirates and United Airlines Strike Codeshare Agreement to Expand to 150+ US Cities

Two of the globally leading airlines, Emirates and United Airlines have joined forces in a new codeshare agreement. The move will give Emirates access to more than 150 US cities, with its passengers being able to travel to Las Vegas, Denver, and Austin via United Airlines flights departing from Chicago, Houston, or San Francisco.

The partnership will also allow American travelers to reach unique locations such as the Middle East, Africa, Central Asia, and South Asia, which the Dubai-based airline covers.

Passengers traveling on Emirates codeshare flights can now access Emirates’ network outside of Dubai. This means that travelers can now plan their entire journey with a single ticket and enjoy Emirates’ baggage allowance.

Passengers flying to Dubai from outside the United States via Emirates Travel Services will also benefit from shared services. This collaboration will benefit those who travel on United’s global network by offering miles on all flights and access to popular locations such as Atlanta, Austin, Denver, Minneapolis, and Phoenix via the three gateways.

Members of Emirates Skywards can now earn miles on all flights on United’s worldwide network. Direct flights from Dubai to Chicago or Houston will also be available for those looking to explore places like Detroit. The new partnership seeks to make travel to and from the US more convenient and flexible for passengers.