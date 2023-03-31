UAE Keen to Enhance Investment Portfolio in Pakistan

Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook al Maktoum, Chairman of Hayat Bio-Tech and a member of the ruling family of the UAE, along with a delegation called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad on Friday.

The premier underlined that Pakistan attaches great importance to further expanding brotherly ties with the UAE in diverse fields including trade and investment.

The prime minister welcomed the keen interest of Hayat Bio-Tech to invest in Pakistan’s pharmaceutical sector, especially in vaccine manufacturing. He also invited the visiting delegation to invest in the renewable energy sector and assured that foreign investors will be provided all possible facilitation.

Sheikh Maktoum said they are aware of the huge investment potential of Pakistan and UAE was looking forward to further expanding its footprint in the energy and health sectors. He expressed a keen desire to further expand UAE’s investment portfolio in Pakistan.

He also briefed the prime minister about their ongoing 1,200 MW power plant project undertaken in collaboration with the Government of Sindh which would be a hybrid power plant of solar and wind energy.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Minister for National Health Services Abdul Qadir Patel, SAPM Tariq Fatemi, and senior officials of the concerned government departments also attended the meeting.