NHA Officers Granted Magisterial Powers to Control Price Hikes on Motorways and Highways

An important meeting was held today at the Chief Minister House between Federal Minister for Communications Asad Mahmood and caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab Syed Mohsin Naqvi.

It was decided at the meeting to assign powers similar to those of a magistrate to General Managers and senior officers of the National Highway Authority (NHA) for the sole objective of controlling the price hike of food items provided at service areas and rest areas located along Motorways and National Highways network.

ALSO READ Pakistani Man Jailed for Sexually Harassing Air Hostess on Emirates’ Dubai Flight

Federal Secretary of Communications, Captain (R) Muhammad Khurram Agha, Chief Secretary of Punjab, Chairman of P&D, Additional Chief Secretary of Home, Member Finance of NHA Muhammad Tayyeb, Director to Minister Muzamil Tanveer, and other senior officers were also present. The meeting agreed to undertake strict measures to control the axle load limit for the protection of the NHA network.

Caretaker CM Punjab Syed Mohsin Naqvi issued an order to the Provincial Transport Department to ensure the implementation of rules and regulations for controlling axle load limits to avoid overloading strictly.

The meeting considered a proposal to launch a coordinated operation for the removal of encroachments on both sides of the GT Road. It was told in the meeting that the provincial government will soon start a comprehensive operation for the removal of encroachments.

On this occasion, Asad Mahmood emphasized the need for the speedy issuance of vehicle fitness certificates in a better way. Such steps by the Punjab Government will help to stop the traveling of unfit vehicles on National Highways.

Asad Mahmood said, “Our endeavor is to provide all possible traveling and civic amenities to the users of Motorways and National Highways. We are determined to provide environmentally friendly Motorways and National Highways to travelers.”

ALSO READ Govt Jacks Up Petroleum Levy on Diesel by Rs. 5 Per Liter

The Federal Minister further said that necessary measures are underway to control accidents on roads and provide people with safe and sound journeys.

Caretaker CM assured the Federal Minister of Communications Asad Mahmood that the Punjab Government would extend all possible cooperation during the construction of the Muzaffargarh-Mianwali MM Road.

He also commended the efforts of the National Highway Authority for keeping the road network in good condition. Asad Mahmood appreciated the active role of the Punjab Government in the solution of public problems at large.