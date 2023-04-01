Pakistan and China Resume Trade Through Khunjerab Pass After 3 Years

Pakistan and China are planning to resume commerce over the Khunjerab Pass, the only land passage between the two countries, on 1 April. This decision follows a three-year border closure because of the COVID-19 epidemic, which severely damaged local trade.

As part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), both governments have finalized plans to reopen the border checkpoint for bilateral trading and other operations.

Despite a drop in COVID-19 cases and a rebound in global economic activity, the pass was temporarily reopened last year for imports from China. However, both nations have now decided to properly reopen the borders in two stages, with China’s imports having already resumed and exports from Pakistan set to begin on 1 April.

According to Gilgit Baltistan’s Home Secretary, Rana Mohammad Saleem Afzal, authorities from both sides have consented to reopen the Khunjerab Pass for commercial and transit reasons on Monday, 3 April.

Khunjerab Pass acts as the gateway for the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), and shipments from China will now enter Pakistan through this pass. The process of awarding border permits will begin soon, allowing trade between the two nations to resume.