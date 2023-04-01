Smuggled Gold Worth Rs. 3.7 Crore Recovered From Lahore and Sialkot

Smuggled gold, worth Rs. 37 million in total, has been confiscated in two separate incidents at the Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore and the Sialkot International Airport, by the Customs officials and the Airports Security Force (ASF).

In the first incident, a gold smuggler with a Pakistani passport was detained by customs authorities at Allama Iqbal International Airport on Friday. Abdullah, the suspect, was flying to Dubai on PIA aircraft PK-302 with hefty yellow metal – precisely, two gold bars with a weight of 471.750 grams.

Authorities estimated the confiscation to be worth more than Rs. 10 million. The culprit was quickly arrested, and an FIR was filed, with an additional investigation ongoing.

In a separate incident, ASF captured a man at Sialkot airport on suspicion of smuggling 1.5 kg of gold. The suspect, identified as Qaiser Razzaq, was flying to America on an Emirates flight with gold valued at Rs. 27 million in his baggage. Although he had an American passport, he was arrested by ASF officers during the security check.