UAE Releases Important Reminder For Ramadan

As Ramadan has commenced, the UAE Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratization (MOHRE) has reminded employers of guidelines for working hours, break times, and consecutive hours for workers.

According to the Regulation of Labor Relations Law, workers’ regular working days during Ramadan have been reduced by two hours. Employees are also entitled to a break of one hour and should not work for more than five consecutive hours without taking a break for rest or prayer.

MOHRE had communicated the working hours for the public and private sectors before Ramadan. This announcement followed the application of Clause 2 of Article 15 of Cabinet Resolution No. 1 of 2022, which concerns the regulations of Federal Decree-Law No. 33 of 2021 on the Regulation of Labour Relations and its amendments.

The UAE labor law requires private sector employees to work eight hours per day or 48 hours per week, with working hours reduced by two during Ramadan.

Commute time from home to work is not included in the working hours, except for specific worker categories as per the Executive Regulations of the Labour Law.

MOHRE has urged all employers to comply with the guidelines to ensure the well-being and safety of their employees. The reminder emphasizes the importance of fulfilling workers’ rights during this holy month.