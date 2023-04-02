Pakistan to Get Russian Oil at Same Discounted Price as India: Minister

Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik Saturday said that Pakistan will get the same discount on the import of Russian crude that other countries are getting, including Pakistan’s neighboring countries.

Talking in Geo News program Jirga, the minister without going into the details of the discount said that Russia has assured Pakistan that it will get the same discount that other countries are getting.

The minister said that Pakistan will place an order for Russian crude next month. He added that once the order is placed it will take around 26 days for the shipment to reach Pakistan.

Asked if the payments will be made in US dollars, the minister without giving a specific answer said that the currency in which the payments will be made is not an issue for Pakistan.

According to a recent report in Reuters, Russia is now a leading supplier of oil to India and Indian customers have paid for most Russian oil in non-dollar currencies including United Arab Emirates dirham and the Russian rouble.