Supernet Partners with Leading Telecom Operator of MENA Region and Asia

Supernet Limited Monday announced the co-signing of the commercial cooperation agreement with one of the leading telecom operators in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) and Asia region.

In a notice to Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), the company said that as part of its growth strategy to offer business services to customers outside of Pakistan, it has started a new relationship with one of the leading telecom and IT services providers in MENA region and Asia with a market capitalization of $80 billion.

The company said that in addition to offering telecommunication services (GSM, data and internet, cloud services), the partner also offers a range of Information & Communications Technology services like consultancy, business process outsourcing, and data center solutions among others.

Through this strategic relationship, Supernet and its affiliates will have the opportunity to extend services not only to its partner but to potentially thousands of B2B customers in more than 13 countries.

Supernet in collaboration with the partner will now be able to offer reliable services in MENA region and Asia to those customers who were already facilitated to reach out to locations in France, Germany, United Kingdom, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Mainland China by the partner.

Supernet using its domestic skills set and cost-effective resources has already started securing order(s) from this new relationship, which showcases the trust and confidence between Supernet and its partner, the statement said.

The company further said that along with its partner, it will continue to work together to explore other potential areas of collaboration and build on the business relationship.