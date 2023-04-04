AirSial Announces Discounts for Cardholders of Various Banks

AirSial has recently announced a massive discount for domestic flights for cardholders of various banks.

The airline took to Twitter to share the news, stating that the 10% discount is available on domestic flights only and can be redeemed at AirSial ticket offices.

Fly AirSial with amazing bank discounts! Please note that all discounts are available on Domestic Flights only and can be redeemed at AirSial ticket offices only. Terms and Conditions Apply!#AirSial – The Pride of #Pakistan #PakistansMostHospitableAirline pic.twitter.com/7I7wiCUcPa — AirSial (@airsial) April 3, 2023

This move by AirSial has been lauded by citizens and is expected to give a much-needed boost to the aviation industry, which has been struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

By offering discounts to cardholders of various banks, AirSial is hoping to attract more customers and increase its market share. This move is not only beneficial for the airline but also for the customers who can now avail themselves of cheaper airfare.

This announcement by AirSial has also given hope to the tourism industry, which has been severely impacted by the pandemic. With cheaper airfare, more people are expected to travel domestically, which would benefit the tourism industry and help it recover from the losses incurred during the pandemic.

AirSial’s move to offer discounts on domestic flights is a welcome development for both the aviation and tourism industries in Pakistan. It is hoped that this will encourage more people to travel domestically and help revive these vital sectors of the economy.