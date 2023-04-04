HEC Invites Pakistan-Based Research Journals for Accreditation in 2023-24

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has issued a call for submissions for accreditation of research journals for the academic year 2023-24. The certification will commence on 1 July 2023 and expire on 30 June 2024.

HEC is committed to improving national research journal publication standards and provides financial support and capacity building to universities, degree-awarding institutions, R&D organizations, and non-profitable educational societies registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP).

ALSO READ UAE Launches New Digital Initiative for Golden Visa Applications

National research journals must meet HEC’s standards in order to be acknowledged annually. All Pakistan-based research journals that satisfy the basic eligibility criteria, such as having a valid ISSN, a journal title, and a fully functioning website, and are owned by any university, DAI, R&D organization, private society, or NGO, are invited to submit applications for accreditation for the year 2023-24.

HEC has imposed extra restrictions on research publications for certification. For example, an academic editorial/advisory board (or similar) with Ph.D. degrees in relevant subjects (i.e., area of publishing) or FCPS/FRCS/MCPS degrees for medical journals, as well as a strong research and publication record, is required.

Each issue of the journal must feature at least five original research papers and two review reports on each article. In the event of accredited educational institutions (public/private) or public sector R&D companies, the journal’s editor will send a recommendation letter from the institution’s head.

Eligible journals can apply online by 7 April 2023, through HEC’s Research Management Portal.

ALSO READ Saudi Arabia Announces $38 Billion Investment in Global Gaming Industry

This open call for applications from national research journals is an opportunity to be recognized and supported by the HEC. By meeting HEC’s rigorous eligibility criteria and accreditation requirements, national research journals can further enhance their publication standards and contribute to the advancement of knowledge and research in Pakistan.