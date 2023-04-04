UAE Launches New Digital Initiative for Golden Visa Applications

UAE’s Federal Authority for Identity and Nationality, Customs and Ports Security (ICP) has introduced a new service to simplify the golden visa process.

Dubbed “the Comprehensive Service”, it allows customers to easily access smart services. This is part of the government’s efforts to enhance the digital transformation of its services.

The authority explained that the new initiative integrates all visa services. This will allow people to apply for a golden visa, get a visa, legalize their status, and receive residency and identification documents, all in one streamlined process.

Moreover, renewing these documents is also possible through this comprehensive service.

The authority has encouraged individuals to benefit from the initiative by visiting its website or using the UAEICP smart app to acquire the golden visa residency.

The golden residency program now includes a multitude of categories, including exceptional scholars, accomplished athletes, and successful entrepreneurs as well as investors in the economic and real estate sectors.

This program permits individuals to reside in the country for five or ten years, without the need for a sponsor.

ICP’s initiative hopes to develop an appealing environment for skilled individuals to work and reside in the country. This will lead to excellence in various fields, such as research, creativity, health care, and emerging companies, etc.

Families of the above-mentioned categories can also apply for a golden visa. These efforts reflect the government’s ambition to invite talented individuals from all over the world and boost economic growth.

