Peshawar University Students Want Classes to Start as Staff Protest Continues

The University of Peshawar (UoP) is currently facing a tumultuous situation as the staff and students are at odds with the administration. Employees are protesting the resignation of the vice-chancellor, while students are demanding a refund of semester fees and an immediate return to classes.

Meanwhile, the vice-chancellor (VC) has leveled serious accusations against several faculty members, escalating the situation.

A group of Class IV employees tried to break into the VC’s office on Monday, but the head of the Joint Action Committee and President of the Peshawar University Teachers Association (PUTA) interjected and calmed them down.

Employees are enraged by the VC’s comments, which include a threat to withhold their pay and claims of fraudulent degrees against some academic staff. PUTA has denied these charges, alleging that the vice-chancellor creates such accusations to put pressure on the staff during protests.

Employees have been protesting for four weeks, demanding the dismissal of the vice-chancellor and an independent investigation into the death of security advisor Saqlain Bangash. The continuing protest affects students as well, and their representatives seek a swift resolution to the matter.

Despite several consultations between the vice-chancellors of various universities and senior officials, the current state of affairs remains unresolved. The joint action committee has given the government three days to remove the vice-chancellor, or they would relocate their protest camp to the main Jamrud Road and remain there until the issue is resolved.