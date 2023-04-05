Pakistan’s Public Debt Increases by Rs. 11.5 Trillion in a Year

The total public debt stock of the federal government decreased by Rs. 589 billion or 1.1 percent from Rs. 54.9 trillion in January 2023 to Rs. 54.354 trillion in February.

According to the monthly data issued by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the debt stock increased to Rs. 54.354 trillion in February 2023 from Rs. 42.761 trillion in February 2022, an increase of Rs. 11.593 trillion or 27.1 percent year-on-year (YoY).

The data shows that the domestic debt of the central government increased by 23 percent YoY from Rs. 27.705 trillion in February 2022 to Rs. 34.072 trillion this year.

Out of total domestic debt, the long-term public debt increased from Rs. 22.141 trillion to Rs. 27.731 trillion while the stock of short-term debt increased from Rs. 5.524 trillion to Rs. 6.295 trillion during the last year.

Out of the total long-term debt, the government raised Rs. 23.837 trillion in debt through Federal Government Bonds during the last year. Meanwhile, debt raised through prize bonds was Rs. 381 billion in February 2023, compared to Rs. 373 billion last year.

The unfunded debt decreased to Rs. 3.024 trillion from Rs. 3.614 trillion. Foreign currency loans jumped to Rs. 11 billion from Rs. 8 billion during the period.

The data shows that the external debt of the central government increased to Rs. 20.282 trillion from Rs 15.056 trillion during the period, registering an increase of 34.7 percent.