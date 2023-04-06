Dar Holds Key Meeting with Aviation Minister Ahead of UAE Visit

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar Thursday held an important meeting with Federal Minister for Railways and Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique ahead of a one-day visit to United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The finance minister chaired a meeting on matters of Railways and Aviation at the Finance Division during which the aviation minister briefed Dar on the performance and ongoing projects of the Civil Aviation Authority, PIA, and Pakistan Railways.

The meeting discussed various matters of the Civil Aviation and Railways sectors related to finances, taxation, outstanding payments, and cash flows.

The meeting also deliberated upon possible solutions and measures that can be taken for the resolution of the issues to ensure the provision of better services to air and rail passengers. The meeting also discussed the restructuring of Pakistan International Airlines Corporation Limited (PIACL) to enhance its performance and make it compatible with international standards.

The finance minister appreciated the measures and efforts being taken for improvement in both sectors and promised to support the timely execution of the projects of Civil Aviation, PIA, and Pakistan Railways in every possible way.