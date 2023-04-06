Dubai Court Awards AED 5 Million to Bus Crash Survivor

Dubai Court of First Instance has awarded AED 5 million in compensation to the survivor of the UAE-Oman bus crash that happened three years back. Muhammad Baig Mirza, a young Indian man, was 20 years old when this tragedy happened, causing him life-threatening injuries and trauma.

His lawyers revealed that UAE Insurance Authority initially gave him AED 1 million, but the petitioners sought Dubai Court, which revised the compensation to AED 5 million.

Senior Consultant, Easa Anees, expressed delight at the ruling, stating that Baig lost his body parts’ functions as well as the opportunity to live a happy life with a bright future. He further added that Baig’s family suffered mental, social, and financial impacts due to this accident.

The insurance company also challenged this judgment twice in the Supreme Court, but the decision was retained.

Brief Overview of the Accident

In June 2019, Baig was traveling from Oman to Dubai in a bus when its driver smashed it into an overhead barrier at the entry point of Al Rashidiya Metro Station Parking.

The top left part of the bus was destroyed, killing 17 of the 31 passengers, 12 of whom were Indians. Baig also sustained severe disabling injuries and was admitted to Dubai’s Rashid Hospital for over two months and remained in a coma for 14 days followed by more months of rehabilitation.

Resultantly, he was also unable to complete his mechanical engineering studies. Following his treatment, doctors told his family that the man’s chances of living a normal life were minimal due to massive brain damage.

He had sustained injuries to his ears, mouth, skull, lungs, arms, and legs, which were examined by forensic medical specialists.

The bus driver, an Omani national, was given seven-year imprisonment and ordered to give AED 3.4 million in blood money to the bereaved families.