Dubai to Launch Self-Driving Taxis Soon

By Salman Ahmed | Published Apr 6, 2023 | 12:05 am

Dubai is gearing up to become the first non-American city to launch a network of self-driving taxis, with Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and Cruise, a self-driving technology firm, kicking off testing and data collecting for this groundbreaking project.

Taking to Twitter, RTA remarked that it is testing this upcoming technology for traffic signals, traffic signs, and drivers’ behaviors, along with other aspects related to driving using five Chevy autonomous cars in Jumeirah 1.

CEO of the Public Transport Agency at the RTA, Ahmed Hashem Bahrozyan, described data collection and testing as the critical parts of Dubai’s efforts in smart transport and technology.

He stated that these steps will ensure that Cruise’s AI adjusts to Dubai’s traffic, with the goal of collecting the best data possible using lidars, radars, and cameras that record images in a full 360-degree panorama.

RTA and Cruise intend to debut these self-driving taxis by 2030, making it Dubai’s first initiative of this sort. RTA will launch approximately 4,000 autonomous vehicles, making Dubai the first city outside the US to have this network.

Apart from being autonomous, self-driving taxis will provide several other advantages such as reduced traffic congestion, fewer traffic violations, and lower hazardous emissions.

